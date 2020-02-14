Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sabres upend Blue Jackets in OT behind Olofsson’s 2 goals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Buffalo
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 08:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 08:42 IST
Sabres upend Blue Jackets in OT behind Olofsson’s 2 goals
Image Credit: pixabay

Victor Olofsson's second goal of the game came with 2:16 left in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres handed the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets a third straight loss, 4-3, on Thursday night. Back from missing 15 games with a lower-body injury, Olofsson (18 goals) blasted home a Jack Eichel pass in the extra session for the Sabres, who overcame a 2-0 deficit and blowing a late 3-2 lead to win back-to-back contests for the first time since a three-game run from Jan. 12-16.

Eichel recorded his 32nd goal and assists 40 and 41 for Buffalo, which went ahead 3-2 when Evan Rodrigues ripped one past Blue Jackets netminder Matiss Kivlenieks (23 saves) with 4:26 left in regulation. However, Columbus tied the game at 3-3 with 1:13 to play in the third when Markus Nutivaara tapped in Oliver Bjorkstrand's shot through traffic with its goaltender pulled.

Nathan Gerbe and Boone Jenner also scored for the Blue Jackets, who are 0-1-2 following a 9-0-1 stretch. Columbus was playing without star defenseman Seth Jones and key forward Cam Atkinson, both out for an extended period of time with ankle injuries.

It was a rather quiet first period until Gerbe put Columbus up 1-0 with 28 seconds to play in the opening stanza. With Buffalo goalie Carter Hutton (28 saves) overplaying toward Vladislav Gavrikov on the odd-man rush, Gerbe took a pass from the Russian and drilled it into what was essentially an empty net. Columbus made it 2-0 just 1:31 into the second period. Jenner recorded his 10th of the season when he tipped in Zach Werenski's blast.

Eichel, though, snapped a five-game goal drought with a wrister past the glove of Kivlenieks with 1:13 left in the second period to make it 2-1. Eichel's previous goal came during overtime of a 2-1 home win over the Blue Jackets on Feb. 1. Olofsson tied the game at 2-2 with a power-play strike off an Eichel pass at 2:10 into the third period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

PC Jeweller Q3 net profit falls 73 pc to Rs 35.61 cr

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pulwama attack anniversary: PM pays tribute to slain CRPF personnel

India will never forget the martyrdom of the security personnel killed in last years Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. He termed the slain security personnel were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to...

Who benefitted most from Pulwama attack, asks Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday remembered the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack last year and asked who benefitted the most from the attack and what is the outcome of the inquiry into it. Gandhi asked who in the BJP gov...

Sitharaman to visit Hyderabad, Bengaluru to hold interactive sessions on Budget 2020-21

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be on a two-day official visit to Hyderabad and Bengaluru on February 16 and 17 to hold interactive sessions with various stakeholders on Union Budget 2020-21. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wil...

Global Payroll Management Institute Launches Inaugural Global Payroll Titan Award

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- The Global Payroll Management Institute GPMI launched its inaugural Global Payroll Titan award on 13 February as part of its Global Payroll Week 2020 celebration. The award will recognize a professio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020