Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flyers tally 3 goals in first to steamroll Panthers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 09:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 09:33 IST
Flyers tally 3 goals in first to steamroll Panthers
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLFlyers)

James van Riemsdyk had a goal and two assists and Carter Hart made 26 saves, leading the visiting Philadelphia Flyers past the Florida Panthers, 6-2, on Thursday night at Sunrise, Fla. Tyler Pitlick, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Scott Laughton, Sean Couturier and Robert Hagg also scored for the Flyers.

Hart, 21, beat the Panthers for the second time in four nights as the Flyers improved to 9-3-1 in their past 13 games. It was Hart's first road win since Nov. 10. Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers. It was the 20th goal for Huberdeau, marking the third straight season he has reached that milestone.

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was pulled after allowing three goals in the first period, making just six saves. Two of the goals were allowed off of rebounds. Rookie Sam Montembeault (16 saves, three goals allowed) replaced Bobrovsky.

The Panthers, who are 2-5-1 since the All-Star break, were booed on their home ice after falling behind 4-0. Philadelphia opened the scoring with 4:24 gone in the first period as van Riemsdyk shoved home a short rebound of a shot by Matt Niskanen. The score came just 12 seconds after a Flyers power play had expired, with the Panthers never able to clear the puck in that final sequence.

The Flyers made it 2-0 with 17:37 elapsed in the period as Pitlick, skating on a one-man rush with only defenseman Josh Brown back, beat Bobrovsky on a hard shot from the right circle, handcuffing the goalie. Just 55 seconds later, the Flyers were up 3-0 as Aube-Kubel scored on a long rebound of a Michael Raffl shot.

It took until 18:58 of the second period, but the Flyers finally beat Montembeault as Laughton's shot banged in off the left post. Florida cut its deficit to 4-1 on Huberdeau's goal just 33 seconds into the third. MacKenzie Weegar's bullet cross-ice pass set up Huberdeau perfectly, right on the front porch.

The Panthers made it 4-2 on Barkov's goal at the 4:56 mark into the third. This time, it was Keith Yandle's cross-ice pass that set up the goal. But Couturier's goal on a rush with 5:08 left served as the dagger to thwart Florida's comeback hopes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

PC Jeweller Q3 net profit falls 73 pc to Rs 35.61 cr

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

KSDMA issues maximum temperature warning for three Kerala districts

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority KSDMA on Friday issued maximum temperature warning to Thiruvananthapuram, Alapuzha and Kottayam districts in the state. The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by two to four degre...

Tatum scores 39 as Celtics stop Clippers in 2 OTs

Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his game-high 39 points from the fourth quarter on, leading the Boston Celtics past the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 141-133 in double overtime Thursday night. Marcus Smart added 31 points, and Gordon Hayward scor...

Eva de Goede named 2019 FIH Women's Player of the Year

Netherlands womens captain Eva de Goede has been named as the 2019 FIH Womens Player of the Year by the International Hockey Federation FIH. The midfielder took the prize ahead of Argentinas Carla Rebecchi and Janne Muller-Wieland of German...

Pulwama attack anniversary: PM pays tribute to slain CRPF personnel

India will never forget the martyrdom of the security personnel killed in last years Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. He termed the slain security personnel were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020