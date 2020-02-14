Left Menu
Soccer-Italy's FA requests FIFA for VAR 'challenges' in Serie A

  • Updated: 14-02-2020 16:40 IST
Italy's soccer governing (FIGC) has asked FIFA's rule-making body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), if it can introduce a system where Serie A teams can challenge referee's decisions and ask for technology to intervene. The Italian top flight introduced the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in 2017-18 but it has received criticism from Serie A managers who feel technology should take a second look at controversial decisions made by on-field referees.

Napoli and Parma fumed over VAR last weekend for wrong calls made by the referee after they were not awarded penalties and the FIGC believes managers should be allowed to challenge decisions, much like tennis players do with close line calls. The FIGC said https://www.figc.it/it/federazione/news/attualit%C3%A0a-a-figc-in-campo-per-rafforzare-l-utilizzo-del-var it received requests from a number of Serie A clubs and they informally took up the matter with FIFA, telling them they were ready to experiment with the use of challenges within a timeframe and process specified by IFAB.

IFAB will hold its Annual General Meeting in Belfast on Feb. 29 where subjects such as possible future developments on VAR use and concussion protocols will be discussed. FIGC president Gabriele Gravina has also asked Serie A's head of referees Nicola Rizzoli to instruct referees to make more use of on-field reviews for controversial calls as the title race heats up in Italy.

Inter Milan and Juventus are tied at the top of the standings on 54 points while Lazio are third, one point behind.

