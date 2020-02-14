Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mourinho defends Alli over coronavirus video

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 20:14 IST
Mourinho defends Alli over coronavirus video

London, Feb 14 (AFP) Dele Alli is not racist and regrets posting a social media video which appeared to joke about the new coronavirus, said Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho on Friday. Mourinho put the 23-year-old Spurs and England midfielder's Snapchat video down to "a young generation" error, although the player has been asked by the English Football Association (FA) to explain the post.

Alli's video -- which was subsequently deleted after several complaints were made -- showed him wearing a face mask in an airport departure lounge with the message 'Corona whattt, please listen with volume'. He moved the camera towards an Asian man before showing a bottle of antiseptic hand wash, with a caption saying 'This virus gunna have to be quicker than that to catch me'.

The death toll from China's virus epidemic neared 1,400 on Friday with six medical workers among the victims, underscoring the country's struggle to contain a deepening health crisis. Nearly 64,000 people are now recorded as having fallen ill from the virus in China.

The COVID-19 epidemic -- as the World Health Organization formally named it -- has also reached Britain where nine cases have been identified. "I spoke with him (Alli) about that but it was quite an easy conversation because he was very sorry about -- let's say, the mistake -- but it was never his intention to hurt or offend," said Mourinho at his Friday press conference.

"He immediately regretted and recognised it was a young generation mistake and he apologised. "I have a son at the same age as Dele and many of the players.

"I know social media is for his generation but when you are a public person like footballers are, they have to know and they have to be very, very careful. "Dele is a great guy. The last thing he is, is anything connected with racism."

The FA's guidelines around media comments and social media posts remind participants that it will consider charges under Rule E3 if it is felt that someone has acted in an improper manner or brings the game into disrepute. Manchester City's Bernardo Silva was banned for one game and fined USD 65,000 earlier this season after what was deemed an inappropriate tweet to team-mate Benjamin Mendy. (AFP) ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Couples throng hangout zones on Valentine's Day, many pay homage to CRPF martyrs

Romance was in the air as popular hangout zones, malls and restaurants in Delhi were soaked in the colour red on Valentines Day on Friday, while many paid homage to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack a year ago. Anti-CAA ...

PAN to become inoperative after March 31 if not linked with Aadhaar: I-T dept

Permanent Account Number PAN will become inoperative if it is not linked with Aadhaar by March 31, 2020, the Income Tax department has said. The deadline for linking of PAN and Aadhar has been extended several times and the current deadline...

Let's move on from impeachment, visiting U.S. Senators tell Ukraine's leader

A group of three U.S. Senators visited Kyiv on Friday to convey a message of continued bipartisan support for Ukraine after it got entangled last year in President Donald Trumps impeachment trial.The United States has been the most powerful...

''Felt bad'': Mamata on not being invited to E-W Metro launch

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took umbrage at not being invited tothe inauguration of the East-West Metro corridor, saying that her team had to shed tears to get the project sanctionedwhen she was the railway minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020