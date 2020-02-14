Left Menu
Adama Traore is dangerous player, says Brendon Rodgers

Ahead of the game against Wolves in Premier League, Leicester City's manager Brendan Rodgers said that Adama Traore has improved a lot and is a dangerous player.

Leicester City's manager Brendan Rodgers. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the game against Wolves in Premier League, Leicester City's manager Brendan Rodgers said that Adama Traore has improved a lot and is a dangerous player. "He's (Traore) a very dangerous player. I saw him at Aston Villa and when I look at him now, I see the improvements that he's made," the club's official website quoted Rodgers as saying.

Brendan praised Traore and said that he is very fast on the field and if he is in the form then it is very difficult to contain him. "He's clearly got incredible power and speed and, once he's away, he's very, very difficult to stop. I think what he's done is he's improved his end product," he said

Brendan stated that Wolve's coach Nuno Espirito Santo has worked incredibly well with the team. "Nuno's done an outstanding job there. There was a big investment in the Championship. Players came in, but he's been able to put them into a structure and a format and a way of working," he said.

Leicester City are placed on the third place in the Premier League table with 49 points while Wolves are on the ninth spot with 35 points. Leicester City will take on Wolves on February 14 at 8 pm (local time). (ANI)

