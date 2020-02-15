Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joshna Chinappa wins 18th national title; Ghosal 13th crown

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 19:32 IST
Joshna Chinappa wins 18th national title; Ghosal 13th crown
Image Credit: Pixabay

Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal, the country's squash aces, reigned supreme in the 77th Senior National Championship at the ISA courts here, claiming their 18th and 13th titles respectively. Chinappa, the torch-bearer for Indian women's squash for close to two decades now, showed why she was the one to beat as she put paid to the aspirations of Tanvi Khanna, (seeded 3/4) in four games to add yet another national title to her kitty.

The top-seeded Chennai player recovered brilliantly after losing the first game to post a 8-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-7 win to underline her superiority in the finals on Saturday. After losing the first game, the top-seed changed tactics and made an effort to control the pace. She added a touch of variety to the returns and most of all tested Tanvi's agility no end. The pressure worked after a while and Tanvi's earlier strength on returns faded and Chinappa forged ahead.

Chinappa had last year broken the record of 16 national titles held by Bhuvneshwari Kumari by winning in Pune last year. She won her first national crown in 2000 and has since lost only two matches, both finals. In the men's final, Ghosal showed why he is still the man to beat, with a crushing 11-6, 11-5, 11-6 defeat of young Abhishek Pradhan (No.2 seed) to win the title yet again. The experienced No 1 seed did not give his opponent any chance in the summit clash and raced away to victory.

"Happy things went my way. A good session on the court and that helps as I look forward to some tough challenges in the pro-circuit ahead," Ghosal said after the triumph. The chief guest on the final day was Inspector General S Paramesh, Commander, Indian Coast Guard (Eastern Region), an avid squash player himself. He and SRFI President Debendranath Sarangi gave away the trophies and prizes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News and Myths on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says Syria dispute won't affect Russian S-400 defence deal

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that differences over Syria should not affect Ankaras relations with Moscow or disrupt its contract for the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defenses, Russian news agencies reporte...

Soccer-Belgium coach Martinez hints at Fellaini recall

Marouane Fellaini could make a surprise return to Belgiums national team ahead of the European Championship, with coach Roberto Martinez reportedly saying he is thinking about recalling the midfielder. Fellaini ended his international caree...

BJP appoints K Surendran as its president in Kerala

With the BJP appointing firebrand leader K Surendran as its Kerala unit chief, the saffron party is getting a president after a gap of over three months. The partys topmost post was lying vacant in the southern state after his predecessor S...

Winning ICC Test Championship is bigger achievement than claiming ODI or T20 World Cup title: Pujara

India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday said winning the ICC Test Championship will be a much bigger achievement than claiming an ODI or T20 World Cup title. India have secured 360 points from the first seven Tests to stay on co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020