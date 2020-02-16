Avalanche G Grubauer leaves after hit to head

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer left Saturday night's outdoor game against the Los Angeles Kings early in the third period after getting hit in the head by one of his teammates. The game was tied 1-1 in Colorado Springs, Colo., when Grubauer was hit by defenseman Ian Cole as Cole checked Los Angeles forward Austin Wagner, who was coming in for a shot on net. Cole slid backward into Grubauer, with his rear end colliding with the goalie's head.

Grubauer stayed down on the ice before skating to the bench. He then went off and was replaced by Pavel Francouz. Grubauer finished with 14 saves.

