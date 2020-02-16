Left Menu
Toffoli's hat track gives Kings outdoor win over Avalanche

Image Credit: pixabay

Tyler Toffoli had a hat trick, including two goals in the final 55 seconds, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in the NHL Stadium Series outdoor game at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday night. Anze Kopitar and Alex Iafallo had two assists each and Jonathan Quick had 32 saves for Los Angeles, which won consecutive games for the first time in two months.

Samuel Girard scored for the Avalanche, who have lost two in a row. Saturday was the second NHL outdoor game played at a U.S. Service Academy and the 30th outdoor game in NHL history.

The temperature at puck drop was 32.5 degrees, and it fell throughout the game, but the crowd of 43,574 stuck around to the end. With overtime looming, Toffoli's snap shot with 55 seconds left broke a 1-1 tie, and he added another into the empty net at 19:55, his 18th of the season.

Philipp Grubauer made 14 saves before leaving after he was hit in the head by teammate Ian Cole as the defenseman was checking L.A. forward Austin Wagner. Grubauer skated off and was replaced by Pavel Francouz at 2:33 of the third and the game tied 1-1.

Colorado dominated most of the first period, holding a 15-7 advantage in shots, but the Kings got the only goal. It came when Joakim Ryan's shot from near the point went off Iafallo's stick and then off the left post, and ricocheted through the crease to the right side of the net, where Toffoli chipped it in at 14:01. Colorado continued to throw pucks at Quick and had several scoring chances but couldn't break through until the final minute of the second period.

The Avalanche got a couple of shots on Quick, and in a scramble in front of the net he lost his stick. As Quick reached for it, Girard sent the puck over his left shoulder to tie it at 1-1 with 42 seconds left in the frame. It was Girard's third of the season.

