Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Not afraid', says Pele dismissing son's claims that he is depressed

Brazil's football legend Pele brushed aside reports of him being depressed days after his son had revealed that the 79-year-old was struggling with mental health.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 10:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 10:13 IST
'Not afraid', says Pele dismissing son's claims that he is depressed
Brazil football legend Pele . Image Credit: ANI

Brazil's football legend Pele brushed aside reports of him being depressed days after his son had revealed that the 79-year-old was struggling with mental health. Earlier this week, Pele's son Edinho had said that the football legend had trouble leaving the house following complications with his recovery from hip surgery. However, Pele brushed aside the revelation and said he was fine.

"Thank you for your prayers and concerns. I'm turning 80 this year. I have my good and bad days. This is normal for people my age. I am not afraid, I am determined, I am confident in what I do," CNN quoted Pele as saying. "A word depression is an emotional state, it is not a clinical picture or a diagnosis that I made. It was simply frustration. It is not a clinical picture, it is an intimate view of the child. And, it had this unfortunate repercussion," he added.

The football legend also said that he has come to term with his physical limitations. "Last week, I had the honour of meeting the CBF president in the studio where I was recording my documentary. I had two photo sessions last month for campaigns that use my image and testimony," Pele said.

"I have several upcoming events scheduled. I do not avoid meeting commitments from my always-busy schedule. I continue to accept my physical limitations in the best possible way, but I intend to keep the ball rolling. God bless you all," he added. Pele's health has often been a talking point and it has been earlier reported that the legend had undergone surgery to remove kidney stones.

The legend paid a visit during the 2018 FIFA World Cup draw in Moscow. Pele is regarded as a football legend worldwide after playing a crucial role in Brazil's domination in the sport from 1958-1970.

During this phase, Brazil went on to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy thrice. He remains the highest goal-scorer for Brazil to date with 77 goals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

China finmin says expects fiscal revenues to fall, expenditure to rise

Chinas Finance Minister Liu Kun said on Sunday he expects the countrys fiscal revenues to fall and expenditure to rise in the future. The comments were made in the leading Communist Party theoretical journal Qiushi....

Birthday boy Agarwal back among runs, Pant too finds form

Mayank Agarwal found form on his birthday and Rishabh Pant mixed caution with his customary aggression as Indias warm-up fixture against New Zealand XI ended in a draw here on Sunday. The match was called off an hour after lunch with India ...

Prime Minister Modi arrives in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here on Sunday morning. He was received by Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state ministers, BJP leaders and officials.Prime Minister...

Concerns raised over rising cases of temple thefts in Odisha

Expressing concerns over rising cases of temple thefts in Odisha and illegal exports of idols, non-profit INTACH urged the government for framing a holistic policy and taking legal measures to deal with the menace. The organizations state c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020