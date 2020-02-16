'Not afraid', says Pele dismissing son's claims that he is depressed

Brazil's football legend Pele brushed aside reports of him being depressed days after his son had revealed that the 79-year-old was struggling with mental health. Earlier this week, Pele's son Edinho had said that the football legend had trouble leaving the house following complications with his recovery from hip surgery. However, Pele brushed aside the revelation and said he was fine.

"Thank you for your prayers and concerns. I'm turning 80 this year. I have my good and bad days. This is normal for people my age. I am not afraid, I am determined, I am confident in what I do," CNN quoted Pele as saying. "A word depression is an emotional state, it is not a clinical picture or a diagnosis that I made. It was simply frustration. It is not a clinical picture, it is an intimate view of the child. And, it had this unfortunate repercussion," he added.

The football legend also said that he has come to term with his physical limitations. "Last week, I had the honour of meeting the CBF president in the studio where I was recording my documentary. I had two photo sessions last month for campaigns that use my image and testimony," Pele said.

"I have several upcoming events scheduled. I do not avoid meeting commitments from my always-busy schedule. I continue to accept my physical limitations in the best possible way, but I intend to keep the ball rolling. God bless you all," he added. Pele's health has often been a talking point and it has been earlier reported that the legend had undergone surgery to remove kidney stones.

The legend paid a visit during the 2018 FIFA World Cup draw in Moscow. Pele is regarded as a football legend worldwide after playing a crucial role in Brazil's domination in the sport from 1958-1970.

During this phase, Brazil went on to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy thrice. He remains the highest goal-scorer for Brazil to date with 77 goals. (ANI)

