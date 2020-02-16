Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blackhawks rack up 8 goals to sink Flames

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Calgary
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 11:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 11:46 IST
Blackhawks rack up 8 goals to sink Flames
Image Credit: pixabay

Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane each scored once and had two assists for the visiting Chicago Blackhawks, who lit up the Calgary Flames for an 8-4 victory Saturday night. Toews made quite the statement for the Blackhawks, who were shut out despite firing 49 shots at Vancouver on Wednesday. He kicked off the scoring with just 30 seconds gone, skating in off the faceoff and firing a wrister high over David Rittich's glove.

The Flames, who fired 42 shots at Chicago goalie Robin Lehner, evened the score midway through the period when Dillon Dube threw the puck toward the Blackhawks' net. Sam Bennett was waiting on the doorstep to slam it in past Lehner. Dominik Kubalik continued his torrid scoring pace to put the Blackhawks ahead at the 9:17 mark. Kubalik is at the top of rookie scoring in the NHL with 23 goals.

The Flames got it back, though, less than four minutes later when Dube and Bennett connected once again, with Dube making a great lead pass to Bennett for his second of the night. Tied at 2-2, the Blackhawks came out for the second period on fire. Brandon Saad put them ahead at the 4:24 mark, and 64 seconds later, the Flames coughed the puck up to Alex Nylander, who made it 4-2.

That goal chased Rittich from the Flames' net for Cam Talbot. Rittich, who made 11 saves, has been pulled twice in his last three home starts. Although Elias Lindholm scored to extend his point streak to 10 games, the Blackhawks were relentless with their aggressive forecheck. Alex DeBrincat and Nylander scored within 27 seconds of each other to take a 6-3 lead into the third.

The Flames cut the deficit to two at 14:06 of the third on the power play, when Johnny Gaudreau dished the puck over to Lindholm in the high slot. Lindholm ripped it past Lehner for his second of the night. Calgary took a big chance on a 4-on-4, pulling Talbot for an extra skater. Kane lofted the puck down the ice and scored on the empty net. Kirby Dach added one more for the Blackhawks to finish the night off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

I want to work by taking everyone along. We forgive our opponents for whatever remarks they made during poll campaign: Arvind Kejriwal. PTI BUN/UZMKJ

I want to work by taking everyone along. We forgive our opponents for whatever remarks they made during poll campaign Arvind Kejriwal. PTI BUNUZMKJ...

Discoms' outstanding dues to power gencos rise nearly 50 pc to Rs 88,177 cr in Dec

Power producers total outstanding dues owed by distribution firms jumped nearly 50 per cent to Rs 88,177 crore in December 2019 over the same month previous year, reflecting stress in the sector. Distribution companies discoms owed a total ...

Restraint over language must be maintained in Bihar polls: Paswan

The Bihar Assembly polls later this year should be fought on local development issues and restraint over language must be maintained, Union minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan has said. The remarks by the BJP ally assume significance a...

Finance Commission recommends Rs 19,309 cr devolution to Himachal for 2020-21

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended devolution of Rs 19,309 crore to Himachal Pradesh for the year 2020-21, Industries Minister Bikram Singh said. In a statement issued on Saturday, Singh said the 13th Finance Commission only awarde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020