Left Menu
Development News Edition

Our fast-bowling stocks look good: Pat Cummins

Ahead of the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup later this year, Australia's pacer Pat Cummins believes that the side has good fast bowling stocks.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 11:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 11:51 IST
Our fast-bowling stocks look good: Pat Cummins
Australia pacer Pat Cummins . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup later this year, Australia's pacer Pat Cummins believes that the side has good fast bowling stocks. His remarks came as Josh Hazelwood has been left out of squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

"It's one of the hard things. He's a gun ODI and Test player, he hasn't had much of a chance to play Big Bash or international T20 cricket. So it's hard to actually know how good they are until they go back to the BBL and you see he shows his class there," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Cummins as saying. "The good thing is he, plus a number of bowlers, have done well for Australia or in the Big Bash so the fast bowling stocks are looking pretty good," he added.

Hazelwood has not played a single T20I between March 2016 and January 2020. But in five BBL games this season, he helped the Sydney Sixers win the title. The number one ranked Test bowler, Cummins believes that youngsters such as Jhye Richardson and Sean Abbott deserve their place in the squad after performing well in the BBL.

"Especially someone like Sean, the way he has bowled over the last three or four BBL editions, he's been just phenomenal. He's a really experienced guy. It's great seeing those guys who have dominated the domestic level jump up and you know they've got a game plan already sorted," Cummins said. "And for Jhye, I'm so happy for him. This time 12 months ago he was on the verge of a World Cup and Ashes series and, unfortunately, he suffered that big shoulder injury. So he's done the long route back into the Aussie side and absolutely deserved his spot back here," he added.

Australia will next take on South Africa in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I will be played on February 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Sisodia, Jain, Hussain, Gahlot, Rai take oath as ministers of Delhi Cabinet

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai took oath as the council of ministers in the newly-sworn Delhi Cabinet on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan here.Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party...

Biden recalls mass shooting, promises changes

Las Vegas, Feb 16 AP Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a fiery speech at the Clark County Democratic Party gala a week before the Nevada presidential preference caucuses as he drew sharp distinctions with Bernie Sanders on guns and ...

I want to work by taking everyone along. We forgive our opponents for whatever remarks they made during poll campaign: Arvind Kejriwal. PTI BUN/UZMKJ

I want to work by taking everyone along. We forgive our opponents for whatever remarks they made during poll campaign Arvind Kejriwal. PTI BUNUZMKJ...

Discoms' outstanding dues to power gencos rise nearly 50 pc to Rs 88,177 cr in Dec

Power producers total outstanding dues owed by distribution firms jumped nearly 50 per cent to Rs 88,177 crore in December 2019 over the same month previous year, reflecting stress in the sector. Distribution companies discoms owed a total ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020