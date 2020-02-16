Our fast-bowling stocks look good: Pat Cummins

Ahead of the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup later this year, Australia's pacer Pat Cummins believes that the side has good fast bowling stocks. His remarks came as Josh Hazelwood has been left out of squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

"It's one of the hard things. He's a gun ODI and Test player, he hasn't had much of a chance to play Big Bash or international T20 cricket. So it's hard to actually know how good they are until they go back to the BBL and you see he shows his class there," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Cummins as saying. "The good thing is he, plus a number of bowlers, have done well for Australia or in the Big Bash so the fast bowling stocks are looking pretty good," he added.

Hazelwood has not played a single T20I between March 2016 and January 2020. But in five BBL games this season, he helped the Sydney Sixers win the title. The number one ranked Test bowler, Cummins believes that youngsters such as Jhye Richardson and Sean Abbott deserve their place in the squad after performing well in the BBL.

"Especially someone like Sean, the way he has bowled over the last three or four BBL editions, he's been just phenomenal. He's a really experienced guy. It's great seeing those guys who have dominated the domestic level jump up and you know they've got a game plan already sorted," Cummins said. "And for Jhye, I'm so happy for him. This time 12 months ago he was on the verge of a World Cup and Ashes series and, unfortunately, he suffered that big shoulder injury. So he's done the long route back into the Aussie side and absolutely deserved his spot back here," he added.

Australia will next take on South Africa in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I will be played on February 21. (ANI)

