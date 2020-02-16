Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe looking forward to Bangladesh challenge: Taylor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 12:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 12:34 IST
Zimbabwe looking forward to Bangladesh challenge: Taylor
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor has said his side's performance in the recent series against Sri Lanka would motivate them to do well against Bangladesh in the one-off Test later this month. Zimbabwe, playing their first Test series in more than a year, pushed Sri Lanka hard in two home matches in January before narrowly going down 0-1.

They lost the first Test, and then an unbeaten second-innings century from Kusal Mendis denied them a series leveling-win in the second Test. "We have had two good Test matches that went five days against Sri Lanka. We took a lot of positives from that. Hopefully, we can carry that on to the first Test (against Bangladesh)," Taylor told reporters at Dhaka airport on Saturday.

Zimbabwe will play their Test against Bangladesh at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium from February 22. "Bangladesh have always been very difficult to... (beat) here. We know what we are up against... But we look forward to it," said the 34-year-old Taylor.

Bangladesh are currently in a bad run of form in Tests, losing their last six matches -- three of them by an innings margin -- but Taylor warned that would not give his side any leverage. "I think they always play well at home. That's their comfort zone, where they thrive... and always have a good record," he said.

Batsman Craig Ervine will lead Zimbabwe in the Bangladesh Test, with regular skipper Sean Williams missing the game to be with his family for the birth of his child. Zimbabwe will also play three one-day internationals and two Twenty20s during the Bangladesh tour in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Smelling partner's shirt can improve sleep quality, says study

Smelling the shirt of your partner can improve the quality of sleep, suggests new research. The research was conducted by researchers of the University of British Columbia.The researchers found that study participants who were exposed to th...

Harshvardhan, Anil Kapoor start shooting for Abhinav Bindra biopic

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor started filming the biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, veteran actor Anil Kapoor announced on Sunday. The shooting of the film, which stars Harshvardhan Kapoor as the ace shooter, has begun after a de...

6 arrested for beating up police officer in UP

At least six people were arrested for allegedly beating up a Police Inspector in Uttar Pradeshs Jalaun. The incident took place on the night of February 15.We received information that some drunk people were fighting and beating up a police...

Sports News Roundup: Park wins Australian Open; All-Star MVP Award and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB notebook Astros Baker concerned as criticism continuesNew Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is concerned opposing pitchers will retaliate against his players by hitting them with pit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020