Hugh Grant to host 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards

English actor and film producer Hugh Grant will host the 20th Laureus World Sports Awards at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin on Monday.

  Updated: 16-02-2020 15:01 IST
  Created: 16-02-2020 15:01 IST
English actor and film producer Hugh Grant. Image Credit: ANI

English actor and film producer Hugh Grant will host the 20th Laureus World Sports Awards at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin on Monday. This will be the second time the award-winning actor will host the Awards, having previously delivered a standout performance at the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards, held in Monaco.

The 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards will honour the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019, as well as celebrate two decades of the Laureus movement which uses the power of sports to overcome violence, discrimination and disadvantage for young people all over the world. "The Laureus World Sports Awards is the pinnacle of the sport, honouring the world's greatest achievers and recognising sport's ability to change lives for the better. As a true sports fan, I'm excited to play my part on Monday evening as the greatest athletes past and present unite in Berlin to celebrate everything we love about the sport," Hugh Grant said in a statement.

Grant is a BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning actor and has appeared in films such as 'Four Weddings and a Funeral', 'Notting Hill', 'Florence Foster Jenkins', 'Paddington 2' and most recently, 'The Gentlemen'. Hugh is also a devoted fan of London club Fulham FC and a keen rugby supporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

