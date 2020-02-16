Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mohun Bagan fined Rs 3 lakh, asked to clear dues to 4 ex-players and former coach Jamil

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 17:40 IST
Mohun Bagan fined Rs 3 lakh, asked to clear dues to 4 ex-players and former coach Jamil

The All India Football Federation's disciplinary committee on Sunday fined I-League heavyweights Mohun Bagan Rs 3 lakh for non-payment of salary to four of its former players. The Mariners, who are front runners to clinch this season's I-League title, have been directed to clear the dues and pay the fine within a fortnight.

"The disciplinary Committee under the chairmanship of Ushanath Banerjee directed Mohun Bagan to pay dues of four players within 30 days and pay fine of Rs. 3,00,000 within 15 days, failing which they will face 'Transfer Ban' for forthcoming successive two windows in whatever name or under banner it plays in any AIFF tournament," the order stated, a copy of which was accessed by PTI. Mohun Bagan have been directed to pay Kerala Blasters midfielder duo of Raju Gaikwad and Darren Caldeira Rs 11 lakh and Rs 8,70,601 respectively. Abhishek Ambekar (currently East Bengal left-back) and former goalkeeper Ricardo Cardoze who is currently without a club have got dues of Rs 5,60,000 and Rs 7,60,000 respectively since 2017.

Former Mohun Bagan coach Khalid Jameel has also not been paid fully but the club have given him assurance to clear his dues within a month. Thus Mohun Bagan have been directed by the disciplinary committee to pay the remaining Rs 8,20,000 to Jamil within a month. "Khalid Jamil informed that in the meantime he has been paid Rs.4,00,000 with assurance of clearing balance dues within early next month. Other Players however informed that they have not been paid any amount," the order said.

Recording the statement of Jamil and expecting that Mohun Bagan would fulfil their commitment, the AIFF Disciplinary Committee on Saturday adjourned hearing in Nagpur for a month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Terrorism is common enemy of humanity, peace, development: VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said terrorism is the common enemy of humanity, peace and development. Addressing the centennial celebrations of Rotary International in India here today, he said Peace is a prerequisite to developm...

Fancy felines hit Hanoi for first ever cat show

Vietnam, where cats have been viewed in the past as food, hosted its first-ever cat show on Sunday, gathering around 60 pedigree cats with feisty stage names such as Angry Alice, Di Maria The Great and Timosa Sumo.The show, run by the World...

NIA stumbles upon 'evidence' of terror funding through cross-LoC trade during DySP case probe

The National Investigation Agency NIA has stumbled upon evidence of funding of terror groups through cross-border trade during its probe into the case of Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh who was caught escorting militants out ...

Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan

Two more Indians on board a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus even as India assured that it will provide all possible assistance to its nationals on the ship to return home after they test nega...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020