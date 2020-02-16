Bangladesh-Thailand women's T20 World Cup warm-up match washed out

Ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup, the warm-up fixture between Bangladesh and Thailand was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Sunday. The outfield at Allan Border Field was deemed unfit for play.

Debutants Thailand now head to Adelaide to face New Zealand in a warm-up match on February 19. Earlier, the match between India and Pakistan also got abandoned due to the wet outfield.

India has had game time in Australia as the side participated in a Women's Tri-series involving Australia and England. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side managed to reach the finals, but they had to face a loss in the finals against Australia.

The Women's T20 World Cup will begin from February 21 and the finals will be played on March 8 on International Women's Day. India will take on Australia in the opening match of the tournament on Friday, February 21. (ANI)

