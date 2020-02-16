Left Menu
  16-02-2020
  • Created: 16-02-2020 22:15 IST
Centurion, Feb 16 (AFP) Scoreboard in the third and final Twenty20 international between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park on Sunday.

South Africa T Bavuma b Rashid 49

Q de Kock c Bairstow b Stokes 35 H van der Dussen c Curran b Stokes 11

H Klaasen c Stokes b Curran 66 D Miller not out 35

D Pretorius c Buttler b Curran 11 A Phehlukwayo c Stokes b Wood 1

B Fortuin not out 0 Extras (LB-5, W-9) 14

Total (6 wkts, 20 overs) 222 Fall of wickets: 1-84, 2-86, 3-113, 4-177, 5-202, 6-214

Bowling: Ali 1-0-11-0, Curran 4-0-33-2, Wood 3-0-47-1, Jordan 4-0-49-0, Rashid 4-0-42-1, Stokes 4-0-35-2.

England J Roy c Shamsi b Ngidi 7

J Buttler c Shamsi b Pretorius 57 J Bairstow b Phehlukwayo 64

D Malan c De Kock b Shamsi 11 E Morgan not out 57

B Stokes c sub (Hendricks) b Ngidi 22 M Ali not out 5

Extras (w-3) 3 Total (5 wkts, 19.1 overs) 226

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-106, 3-140, 4-145, 5-206. Bowling: Steyn 4-0-43-0, Ngidi 4-0-55-2, Phehlukwayo 3.1-0-34-1, Shamsi 3-0-40-1, Pretorius 4-0-40-1, Fortuin 1-0-14-0 . (AFP) ATK

