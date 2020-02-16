Yankees sign former Rockies RHP Bettis

The New York Yankees signed former Colorado Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training on Sunday. Bettis, 30, was 1-6 with one save and a 6.08 ERA in 39 appearances (three starts) with the Rockies before finishing the 2019 season on the injured list with a left hip impingement.

He is 31-31 with a 5.12 ERA and 431 strikeouts in 164 games (92 starts) since reaching the majors with Colorado in 2013. He was a 14-game winner in 2016. The Rockies drafted Bettis out of Texas Tech in the second round in 2010.

