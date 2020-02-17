REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect. TOP STORIES SPORTS NFL

Rivera sells Panthers items, raises $30K for charity Former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera decided to shed some of the apparel and memorabilia he accumulated in nine years with the team, and he made more than $30,000 for a local charity in the process.

FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-CAR-RIVERA-CHARITY, Field Level Media NFL notebook

News and notes from around the NFL. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media XFL Sunday's game coverage: Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m. St. Louis at Houston, 6 p.m. NBA

NBA game coverage Sunday: NBA All-Star Game at Chicago, 8 p.m. NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media NCAA BASKETBALL Sunday's game coverage: No. 21 Iowa at Minnesota, 1 p.m. No. 15 Villanova at Temple, 1 p.m. Indiana at Michigan, 1 p.m. No. 4 San Diego State at Boise State, 4 p.m. Arizona State at Cal, 6 p.m. NC State at Boston College, 6 p.m. Utah at No. 17 Oregon, 9 p.m. ICE HOCKEY Hurricanes to host 2021 Stadium Series game The Carolina Hurricanes will host a 2021 NHL Stadium Series game, the NHL announced Saturday night. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-STADIUM-SERIES, Field Level Media Blue Jackets place Atkinson (ankle) back on IR The Columbus Blue Jackets placed right wing Cam Atkinson on injured reserve Sunday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained earlier this month. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-ATKINSON-INJURY, Field Level Media NHL game coverage Sunday: Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 3:30 p.m. Edmonton at Carolina, 4 p.m. Anaheim at Vancouver, 5 p.m. St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m. Dallas at Ottawa, 6 p.m. Columbus at New Jersey, 6 p.m. Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Chicago at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m. AUTO RACING NASCAR Daytona 500, 3 P.M. MLB

Blue Jays great Fernandez dies at 57 Former Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Tony Fernandez died on Saturday at age 57. BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-FERNANDEZ-OBIT, Field Level Media MLB notebook News and notes from around MLB. BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media TENNIS ATP Roundup Coverage of Sunday action in Rotterdam, Netherlands; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Uniondale, NY TENNIS-ATP, Field Level Media WTA Roundup

Coverage of Sunday action in Hua Hin, Thailand; St. Petersburg, Russia TENNIS-WTA, Field Level Media GOLF Park cruises to victory at Australian Open

South Korea's Inbee Park shot her highest score of the tournament by five strokes on Sunday but still cruised to victory, claiming the Women's Australian Open by three strokes in Adelaide for her first win in nearly two years. GOLF-LPGA-AUSTRALIAN-OPEN, Field Level Media Genesis Invitational

Coverage of PGA action at The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif. GOLF-PGA-GENESIS, Field Level Media Chubb Classic Coverage of Champions Tour action at the Chubb Classic. GOLF-CHAMP-CHUBB-CLASSIC, Field Level Media SOCCER MLS Torn ACL feared for D.C. United MF Arriola D.C. United midfielder Paul Arriola suffered a serious knee injury during Saturday night's 1-0 preseason win against Orlando City SC. SOCCER-MLS-DCU-ARRIOLA, Field Level Media ESPORTS

Sunday's event coverage: Overwatch League, Week 2 -- at Philadelphia LoL: League Championship Series -- Spring, Week 4

