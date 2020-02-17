Left Menu
Islanders trade for Devils captain Greene

  • Updated: 17-02-2020 03:18 IST
  • Created: 17-02-2020 03:18 IST
The New York Islanders acquired veteran defenseman Andy Greene from the New Jersey Devils on Sunday in exchange for minor league defenseman David Quenneville and a 2021 second-round pick. Greene, 37, has spent all 14 of his NHL seasons with the Devils, with 246 points (49 goals, 197 assists) in 923 career games, which ranks seventh in franchise history. He has two goals and nine assists in 53 games this season.

Greene, who was in his fifth season as New Jersey's captain, is set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. New Jersey is 14th in the 16-team Eastern Conference, while the Islanders entered Sunday third in the Metropolitan Division in the thick of the playoff chase with a 33-18-6 record. "Andy has been a bedrock for the Devils franchise for the past 14 years and an exceptional leader in my time here," Devils executive vice president Tom Fitzgerald said in a press release. "I constantly communicated with Andy throughout this process to make sure he was comfortable with the decision, as it was not one I took lightly."

Quenneville, 21, is set to report to the Devils' American Hockey League affiliate in Binghamton. Quenneville, a 2016 seventh-round pick of the Islanders, has split time this season between the AHL and the lower-level ECHL. --Field Level Media

