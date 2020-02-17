Blues-Ducks postponed game rescheduled for March 11

The St. Louis Blues' postponed game against the host Anaheim Ducks will be played March 11. The NHL on Sunday announced the schedule change for the game that initially was postponed after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during the first period last Tuesday.

The game will begin with the score tied at 1, as it was at the time of the postponement. It will follow a full 60-minute format, however. The NHL also moved the Blues' home game against the Florida Panthers from March 10 to the previous day.

The altered schedule will have the Ducks playing back-to-back home games on March 10-11. They will host the Ottawa Senators on March 10. Bouwmeester, 36, had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator procedure on Friday to restore his heart's normal rhythm and was placed on injured reserve.

