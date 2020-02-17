Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus impact: Chinese wrestlers not to compete in Asian Championships in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 15:46 IST
Coronavirus impact: Chinese wrestlers not to compete in Asian Championships in Delhi
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@TheAFCCL)

Chinese wrestlers will not be taking part in the Asian Championships beginning here on Tuesday as they have not been granted visas by the government due to the novel coronavirus outbreak there, a top official of the national federation said on Monday. Wrestling Federation of India assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI that the government has denied visas to the 40-strong Chinese contingent.

"We have got to know that the government has not granted visas to the Chinese contingent and so they are not taking part in the Championships," Tomar said. "The world is grappling with the issue of coronavirus and so the health of the athletes is the primary concern now. It is understandable why the government has not given visas to them," he added.

The Indian government has canceled all e-visas for Chinese nationals due to the outbreak that has killed more than 1500 people so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

China’s Meituan waives Feb commission fees nationwide for local services amid coronavirus outbreak

Meituan Dianping, Chinas on-demand service giant, said on Monday it has waived all commission fees for restaurants and other local services nationwide throughout February, to help businesses cope with the coronavirus outbreak.Local business...

CISF seizes foreign currency worth Rs 42L concealed in perfume cans at IGI

Foreign currency worth over Rs 42 lakh, concealed inside perfume cans, has been seized by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport, a senior official said on Monday. The official said the currency was recovered from a 40-year-old Delhi resident,...

At global conference on ethnopharmacology, experts acknowledge herbal drugs' efficacy to tackle lifestyle diseases

Experts from India and abroad have acknowledged the efficacy of herbal drugs in treating non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular ailments, diabetes and stroke at a three-day global conference which concluded here on Monday. The sev...

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SBI Cards and Payment Services, the credit card unit of the countrys largest lender State Bank of India SBI, has received markets regulator Sebis go ahead to float an initial public offering. The company, which had filed draft IPO papers in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020