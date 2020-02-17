Left Menu
Development News Edition

India named as hosts for FIH junior men's World Cup in 2021

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 18:02 IST
India named as hosts for FIH junior men's World Cup in 2021

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday announced India as the hosts for next year's junior men's World Cup. This is the second time that India will be hosting the prestigious tournament, having staged it in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in 2016, where the hosts lifted the coveted trophy.

FIH said that the competition will be played towards the end of 2021 but exact venue and dates for the tournament will announced at a later stage. The junior men's World Cup will see 16 teams compete for the title, out of which six will be from Europe, four from Asia, including hosts India, two from Africa, two from Oceania and two from Pan America.

Out of the 16 teams, the six European teams, who have already qualified for the event in India, are Germany, England, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and France, as they secured their berths through the European Continental Championships which were held in 2019. Reigning champions India had defeated Belgium 2-1 in the final match of the 2016 edition at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Lucknow, which saw them lift their second-ever FIH Junior Men's World Cup.

India had also hosted the FIH senior men's Hockey World Cup in 2018 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan, China skip 13th COP CMS hosted by India

Gandhinagar Gujarat India, Feb 17 Pakistan was absent on the opening day of the 13th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals COP13 CMS hosted by India in Gujarat. Pakistan has rat...

US News Roundup: Biden criticizes Sanders for supporters' online attacks; Amie Harwick found dead and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Trump kicks off Daytona 500 race with limo loop, Air Force One flybyPresident Donald Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack on Sunday in his presidential limousine, drawi...

China mulls postponing annual Parliament session amid coronavirus spread

In an unprecedented move, China is considering an to postpone its annual Parliament session next month during which the ruling Communist Party showcases its political clout, as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak that has cla...

Hope they are hanged this time: Nirbhaya's mother

Nirbhayas parents on Monday expressed hope that the four convicts in their daughters rape-and-murder case would finally be hanged on March 3, the latest execution date fixed by a court after two earlier death warrants were stayed. We hope t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020