Left Menu
Development News Edition

Usain Bolt did great job for Athletics, says Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on Monday said that Usain Bolt did a great job for the athletics and no one can become like him.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 23:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 23:49 IST
Usain Bolt did great job for Athletics, says Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Image Credit: ANI

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on Monday said that Usain Bolt did a great job for the athletics and no one can become like him. "You just have to give credit that Usain did a tremendous job for the sport but nobody can be Usain. I think when we stop comparing and trying to pick some, we will accept who they are and what they take to table and we can appreciate that" Fraser-Pryce told reporters.

Shelly-Ann, the three-time Olympic medallist, said that people should stop looking for the replacement of Usain Bolt and focus on the upcoming individual that will bring a new vision to the athletics. "Usain for a time in athletics, that was his time and his glory, the next person that comes along will be for their time and their glory. I think in athletics we should spend less time trying to see who will occupy Usain's place and just focus on next talented individual with an own unique personality that will come to the forefront and will create a new era for the athletics and bring new vision and revitalize what mean to be athlete with different personality," she said

Bolt announced retirement from track & field in 2017 after he failed to win 100m gold at the World Championships in London. He had to settle for bronze behind Americans Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman. The 33-year-old Shelly-Ann said that Bolt quit the sports too early and he could have actually dug deeper than he thought.

"I still believe Usain Bolt had more and sometimes it's not about things we know we can achieve, it's about the things that are hidden beneath that just needs a different platform to come out and I believe for him maybe he was thinking oh I am tired and don't want to do it anymore, maybe this was his opportunity to dig deeper than he ever thought he could and come outside than of just being just talented and it just did not happen," she said Shelly-Ann, who will be participating in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics to win her fourth gold medal, said that I am very competitive and driven towards my goal.

" I am so driven growing up I always had persons telling me that I can't do this and I am not expected to achieve anything and those things made me driven and motivated and I am very competitive even in the training, I just loved the fact that I am in that zone and I control what I am doing in that zone and If I say I am doing something that it, my mind is made up and I am going 100 per cent," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

Shell confirms coronavirus case at its Singapore refining site

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Messi, Hamilton named joint winners of Laureus World Sportsman of the Year

Argentinian footballing icon Lionel Messi and six-time Formula 1 World champion Lewis Hamilton were declared the joint winners of Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award on Monday.The pair pipped three-time Laureus award winner and world ...

Report: Lions seeking trade partner for CB Slay

The Detroit Lions are seeking a trade partner for Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Monday. Sources told Schefter the Lions have spoken with multiple teams and that any team that trades for Slay would have to com...

Soccer-Atletico one of football's toughest fixtures, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his team were ready for one of footballs most difficult challenges as they prepare to visit Atletico Madrid in Tuesdays Champions League last 16 first leg. The European champions are runaway leaders in t...

UPDATE 1-Britain OK with basic Australia-type trade with EU if free-trade deal impossible - PM aide

Britain is ready to trade with the European Union on basic international terms that the bloc currently follows with Australia if a more ambitious free trade agreement cannot be reached, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Europe adviser said. Dav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020