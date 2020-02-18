Canucks acquire F Toffoli from Kings

The Vancouver Canucks acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday in exchange for forward Tim Schaller, the rights to forward Tyler Madden, a second-round pick in this year's NHL draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft. Toffoli, 27, provides an immediate boost to the Canucks as they aim for a postseason run. He has 18 goals and 16 assists in 58 games with the Kings this season, and he has four goals in his past two games.

In 515 career games, all with Los Angeles, Toffoli notched 139 goals and 151 assists. He also appeared in 47 playoff games with the franchise, producing nine goals and 12 assists and helping the Kings win the 2014 Stanley Cup. The Kings get back Schaller, a 29-year-old who has five goals and one assist in 51 games this season. He has appeared in 274 career NHL games, amassing 29 goals and 28 assists while playing for the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins and Vancouver.

Los Angeles also builds for the future with the acquisition of a draft pick along with the rights to Madden, the 20-year-old son of retired NHL forward John Madden. The younger Madden was the Canucks' third-round draft pick in 2018, and he is currently playing for Northeastern University.

