Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's golf great Mickey Wright dies at 85

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 09:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 09:41 IST
Women's golf great Mickey Wright dies at 85
Image Credit: Twitter(@PGA)

Thirteen-time major winner Mickey Wright, often described as the greatest woman golfer of all time, died aged 85. Wright, who accumulated 82 LPGA Tour titles during a professional career which stretched from 1954 to 1969, died in Florida after a heart attack, reports said on Monday.

"We're saddened to learn today of the passing of Mickey Wright, a 13-time Major Champion and 82-time winner on the @LPGA, just three days after celebrating her birthday," the World Golf Hall of Fame announced on Twitter. "One of the best to ever play the game, she will be greatly missed. #RIPMickey."

Born Mary Kathryn Wright in San Diego, California in 1935, Wright enjoyed a stellar amateur career which included a US Girls Junior Championship in 1952. She won the 1954 World Amateur Championship before turning professional the following season.

Her haul of 13 major victories included four US Women's Open titles and four US Women's PGA Championships. Only Patty Berg, who had 15 major wins, has won more. Her retirement in 1969 shocked women's golf, coming at the relatively early age of 34.

Wright would later cite the pressure of the spotlight as influencing her decision to step away from the sport. "It was a lot of pressure to be in contention week after week for five or six years," Wright said in a 2000 interview.

"I guess they call it burnout now, but it wore me out. Unless you're a golfer, you can't understand the tension and pressure of tournament play. "And it was the expectations: It was always, 'What's wrong with your game? 'Are you coming apart?' Second or third isn't bad, but it feels bad when you've won 44 tournaments in four years.

"I'm not real good as far as wanting to be in front of people, glorying in it and loving it. I think you have to love that to make that kind of pressure tolerable. It finally got to where it wasn't tolerable to me." Kathy Whitworth, who holds the record for LPGA Tour wins with 88 titles, believes Wright would easily have beaten her career haul had she continued playing.

"She was the best I've ever seen, man or woman," Whitworth said in 2015. "I've had the privilege of playing with Sam Snead and Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer and all of them. And some of our ladies had wonderful swings. But nobody hit it like Mickey, just nobody.

"She had 82 wins, but she would have won over 100 with no trouble if she had stayed on tour."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Victoria Beckhams black dresses, chunky platform boots stage gentle rebellion at London Fashion WeekVictoria Beckham chose black dresses paired with distinctive belts and chunky t...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Victoria Beckhams black dresses, chunky platform boots stage gentle rebellion at London Fashion WeekVictoria Beckham chose black dresses paired with distinctive belts and chunky thigh-hi...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. firms in China report staff shortages, say coronavirus hitting global operations AmChamNearly half of the U.S. companies in China say their global operations are already seeing an i...

Van Niekerk wins first race this year on comeback trail

Olympics and world 400-metre record-holder Wayde van Niekerk, who has been slowly recovering from a knee injury, won his first race this year in Bloemfontein. The 27-year-old South African finished first in a 100m race on the grass in a han...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020