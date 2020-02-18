Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. FIFPRO to support players who walk off over racism

The world football players' union FIFPRO said on Monday it will support players or teams who walk off the pitch due to racism, after the abuse suffered by FC Porto forward Moussa Marega during a Portuguese league match on Sunday. The Mali forward was subject to abuse throughout his team's 2-1 win at Vitoria Guimaraes and was eventually substituted, shortly after his team mates restrained him when he tried to walk off the pitch in protest. Messi, Hamilton joint winners of Sportsman of the Year at Laureus Awards

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi were declared joint winners of the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award in Berlin on Monday, with the voting tied for the first time in the awards' 20-year history. Mercedes driver Hamilton won his sixth world championship in 2019, with 11 race wins and 17 podium finishes, while Messi was crowned the world's best player for a record sixth time when he won the Ballon d'Or. Astros' Martes suspended 162 games for doping violation

Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes has been suspended for 162 games without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball said on Monday. Martes, who was previously suspended for a performance-enhancing substance violation in 2019, will begin his suspension at the start of the 2020 regular season in March. Hamlin wins Daytona 500, Newman hospitalized after crash

Denny Hamlin won his second straight Daytona 500 in a photo-finish on Monday but there was little celebrating at Daytona International Speedway after a horrific last lap crash sent Ryan Newman to hospital. A shocked global motor racing community immediately took to social media to express concern for the 42-year-old before learning the driver's injuries were non-life threatening. Tokyo commuters bound for Olympic crowd crush as Japan Inc rules out work from home

When Emi Tanimura failed to find a daycare slot for her new-born daughter, she had to take a radical step for Japan to avoid a long time away from her job at communications firm Sunny Side Up. She started working from home. Now a mother of two, she still works flexible hours, including time at home, as director of the Sunny Side Up president's office - with her boss's blessing - taking care of both her family responsibilities and career. Tennis: Plenty of positives for Clijsters despite Dubai comeback defeat

Kim Clijsters says there was much to be pleased about in her comeback match against Garbine Muguruza after the Belgian matched the pace and intensity of the Australian Open finalist before losing 6-2 7-6(6) in Dubai on Monday. Four-time Grand Slam champion Clijsters was making her first appearance on the WTA Tour since the 2012 U.S. Open and the 36-year-old said she was looking forward to getting more matches under her belt. Motor racing: Holden brand retirement stuns Australian motor sport

The future of Australia's Supercars series is under a cloud following the decision by U.S. auto maker General Motors to scrap the iconic Holden brand that has underpinned the touring car championship for decades. General Motors Co said on Monday it would retire the Holden brand by 2021 as it winds down Australian and New Zealand operations in the latest restructuring of its global business. Hall of Fame golfer Wright dies aged 85

Hall of Famer Mickey Wright, the only LPGA golfer to hold all major titles at the same time, died on Monday, the Ladies Professional Golf Association said. The American was 85. Wright won 82 tournaments, second only to compatriot Kathy Whitworth (88), and claimed 13 majors in a career that stretched from 1955 until retirement in 1969 because of foot problems. Angels' Trout says he 'lost respect' for Astros

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said he "lost respect" for players involved in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. "They cheated. ... I don't agree with the punishment," Trout told reporters Monday at the Angels' spring training facility in Tempe, Ariz. "I lost respect for some of those guys." 'Kobe, Kobe, Kobe;' All-Star Game crowd pays tribute to fallen star

Team LeBron beat Team Giannis by two points at the 69th NBA All-Star game on Sunday at a packed United Center that fell silent for eight seconds before tip-off as about 21,000 fans joined hands to pay their respects to global sports icon Kobe Bryant. The silence was broken by a string of thunderous "Kobe, Kobe, Kobe," chants that rocked the stadium as the crowd honored Bryant, who wore the No. 8 and No. 24 during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers that was highlighted by five National Basketball Association championships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.