'Paul is Paul Pogba's': Agent slams Manchester United's manager

Minutes before the match between Manchester United and Chelsea in the ongoing Premier League, Paul Pogba's agent Mini Raiola slammed Reds' manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, saying the striker is nobody's property.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 11:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 11:14 IST
Manchester United's Paul Pogba . Image Credit: ANI

Minutes before the match between Manchester United and Chelsea in the ongoing Premier League, Paul Pogba's agent Mini Raiola slammed Reds' manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, saying the striker is nobody's property. Raiola took to Twitter to make Solskjaer aware that Pogba can leave Manchester United whenever he desires.

"Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer's property. Paul is Paul Pogba's. You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else. I hope Solskjaer does not want to suggest that Paul is his prisoner," Raiola said in his statement. "But before Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the context of what has been said. I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts. Until now I was maybe nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in the summer to Paul," he added.

In recent weeks, speculation has continuously risen related to Pogba's future at the club. And this also prompted the United manager to say that Pogba belongs to the club. However, Pogba's agent thrashed Solskajer's claims and went on to say: "I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is now mixing up some issues. I think that Solskjaer has other things to worry about. At least If I were him I would".

Manchester United defeated Chelsea 2-0 in the Premier League fixture to move to the seventh spot in the standings with 38 points from 26 matches.

