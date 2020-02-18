Maha: 48 sportspersons to bag Shiv Chhatrapati Award

Maharashtra sports minister Sunil Kedar on Tuesday announced the names of 48 sportspersons who

will be conferred with the Shiv Chhatrapati Award for 2018-19. The minister declared the names of 23 sportsmen and 25

women athletes who will bag the award in a ceremony on February 22.

Kabaddi player Rishank Devadiga, wrestler Abhijit Katke and Akash Chikte (hockey) are among the winners.

Five coaches will be bestowed with awards for best coach/mentor, while wrestling coach Pandharinath Pathare from

Pune will get the lifetime achievement award. The minister also declared Shiv Chhatrapati Awards in

adventure category and for para athletes. Prabhat Koli (sea swimming) will receive the award in

adventure category. Sportsmen from the state, who took part in Khelo India

Youth Games in January and won, will also be felicitated at the award function, Kedar said.

The awards will be given by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar at the Gateway

of India in South Mumbai on February 22.

