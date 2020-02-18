Owners threaten to boycott T20 Mumbai League unless MCA takes

Team owners of the T20 Mumbai League have threatened to boycott the tournament unless the

Mumbai Cricket Association takes charge of the league. The team owners wrote to Mumbai Cricket Association

(MCA) President Vijay Patil following a meeting held here. In the letter, which is with the PTI, the team owners

have stated that unless the MCA takes charge of the league, they will not participate in it, henceforth under a private

entity. The league is currently operated by a private firm,

which entered into an agreement with the MCA. When contacted, a senior MCA official said the

tournament will take place as per the MCA Constitution and it will be a win-win situation for both the owners and the

private firm. "The private firm will be given some role in the

league," the official said, without divulging further details. PTI NRB

ARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.