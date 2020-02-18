Sunil Kumar clinches gold in Greco-Roman at Asian Wrestling Championships, ends India's 27-year drought

Sunil Kumar on Tuesday clinched the gold medal in 87 kg in the Greco-Roman after defeating Azat Salidinov of Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in 2020 Asian Wrestling Championships here.

With this win, Sunil ended India's 27 years-long wait for gold in the tournament.

The last Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to win gold at the Asian Championships was Pappyu Yadav who won the title in 1993. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.