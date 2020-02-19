Capitals acquire D Dillon from Sharks

The Washington Capitals acquired defenseman Brenden Dillon from the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round selection in 2021. The Sharks also agreed to retain 50 percent of Dillon's salary and cap hit, per the Capitals.

Dillon is in the final season of a five-year contract that he signed on June 29, 2015. He can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. "Brenden is an experienced defenseman who plays a solid defensive game with a high compete level and physicality," Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan. "We felt it was important for us to add a player of his caliber to our defensive group."

Dillon recorded 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) and 83 penalty minutes in 59 games this season. The 29-year-old collected 114 points (22 goals, 92 assists) and 553 penalty minutes in 588 career games with the Sharks and Dallas Stars. Dillon signed with the Stars as an undrafted free agent on March 1, 2011.

--Field Level Media

