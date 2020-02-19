Left Menu
Dortmund make Can deal permanent

Germany's international Emre Can's move from Juventus to Borussia Dortmund has been made permanent, both clubs confirmed on Tuesday. The 26-year-old, who can play as a defender or a holding midfielder, joined the Bundesliga outfit on loan last month as cover for Denmark's injured Thomas Delaney until the end of the season and has now signed a four-year deal.

"Borussia Dortmund have agreed a permanent transfer with Juventus," the German club said in a statement, adding Can's loan spell officially ends at the end of June. Juve said "the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of (Can)" had been made by the German club for 25 million euros ($27 million), to be paid over three years.

The 26-year-old has already played three games for Dortmund and marked his first start with a stunning long-range goal in their 4-3 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen ten days ago. According to German daily newspaper Bild, Can's salary will drop from 14 million euros a year at Juventus to 8.5 million.

Can was Dortmund's second big signing of the winter break after they paid 20 million euros for teenage striker Erling Braut Haaland, who scored nine goals in his first six games. Juve said they had made a 12.4 million euro profit from the transaction.

Can's move is said to be motivated by a desire for more game time back in Germany as he pushes for a place in Joachim Loew's national team at the Euro 2020 finals.

