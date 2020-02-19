Left Menu
Development News Edition

India vs NZ: Cricket-Boult's return boosts NZ against top-ranked India

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 11:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 11:15 IST
India vs NZ: Cricket-Boult's return boosts NZ against top-ranked India
Trent Boult Image Credit: ANI

The return of pace spearhead Trent Boult will come as a welcome boost for New Zealand in their flagging ICC Test Championship campaign as they face top-ranked India in a two-match series starting at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday. Boult broke his hand in the second test against Australia in December and had to sit out a Twenty20 series and one-day matches against India.

"I suppose breaking a hand, you don't really know how much you use it until it's broken," he told reporters this week after playing in a club match. "Everything has gone well but catching would be the biggest issue for me at the moment. I'm 100% fit and hungry.

"It's been nice just to be able to bowl." India swept the Twenty20 matches 5-0 but Kane Williamson's side, without several first-choice bowlers, had their chances to win the last three games of that series.

New Zealand turned the tables in the one-dayers, beating India 3-0, and the hosts will look to build on that in the test series against Virat Kohli's side, who lead the Championship on 360 points -- 64 ahead of second-placed Australia. New Zealand, who suffered a recent 3-0 hammering in Australia, are sixth on 60 points.

The Basin Reserve match will be Ross Taylor's 100th test and he will also become the first man or woman to play 100 games in all three formats. He played his 100th Twenty20 international earlier this month and has also played 231 one-day internationals.

The decision to go for Ajaz Patel ahead of Mitchell Santner in the squad suggests a far more attacking outlook from the hosts and the left-arm spinner is expected to do more than just play a holding role if selected to start. Kyle Jamieson could earn his test debut alongside Boult and Tim Southee after left arm seamer Neil Wagner withdrew from the team on Wednesday.

Wagner's wife is due to give birth to their first child and a spokesman confirmed he would remain at home until after the birth and had made himself unavailable for the first test. Matt Henry has been called in as cover.

The visitors' test batsmen all had significant hit outs in a warm-up match in Hamilton last week, with Cheteshwar Pujara and opener Mayank Agarwal posting half centuries. Rishabh Pant also scored 70 in the second innings against the New Zealand XI and while he took the gloves in that match, Wriddhiman Saha is expected to be wicketkeeper in Wellington.

However, Rohit Sharma's calf injury has left a void in the top order and team management are working out who will partner Agarwal at the top. Prithvi Shaw was previously an automatic choice for the opener's role before he lost his place to injury and a doping suspension. The Mumbai player will be hoping to be reinstated ahead of the uncapped Shubman Gill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

FOA starts training for Kenyan Youth to combat locusts

So far, approximately 70 000 hectares of land have already been infested by the locusts. Desert locusts can migrate up to 150 km in a day.United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization FAO on Tuesday started providing training to 300 Na...

Nawab Malik calls Trump's visit 'election gimmick', says 'no trade promises' will be fulfilled

Hitting out at the Centre, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday termed US President Donald Trumps upcoming visit to India an election gimmick, stating that he will not keep his big trade promises to India after presidential...

UPDATE 5-Virus-hit cruise liner passengers start disembarking in Japan after controversial quarantine

Passengers on the virus-hit cruise ship moored near Tokyo began disembarking on Wednesday, television footage showed, after a controversial two-week quarantine that saw more than 500 people infected with the new coronavirus originating in C...

Latest 'Sheer Qorma' poster announces trailer release date

The upcoming Futterwacken Films production Sheer Qorma has come out with its latest poster announcing the date on which its trailer is set to be released. The LGBT romance which features Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta and Swara Bhaskar in lead r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020