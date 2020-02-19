Left Menu
Development News Edition

10-year-old Hansini set for ITTF debut in Sweden

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 16:19 IST
10-year-old Hansini set for ITTF debut in Sweden
Image Credit: Pixabay

Following impressive performances on the national circuit, 10-year-old M Hansini is all set to feature in her maiden International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) junior circuit event, Swedish Junior and Cadet Open, to be held in Orebro from February 19 to 23. It has been a memorable year for Class V student who bagged bronze medal in cadet girls' singles at the 2019 National Table Tennis Championships and will start the upcoming season as India No.1 in the U-12 category.

It was coach Muralidhara Rao, who has experience of coaching top paddlers in the country such as Sharath Kamal and K Shamini, spotted the talent in Hansini at SDAT AKG Table Tennis Development Centre in Chennai. The SDAT AKG is one of five table tennis academies in India which are being supported by the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT).

With the help of UTT, the academies are getting specialised physios, mental conditioning coaches, nutritionists which are helping paddlers perform better at the national and international level right from a young age. Hansini has been placed in the Group 8 in junior girls' singles alongside Germany's Naomi Pranjkovic, Sweden's Hannah Holgersson and England's Amy Marriott.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Tragic gay trailblazer Fashanu honoured as United fans shamed

London, Feb 19 AFP Justin Fashanu, who in 1990 became the first English professional footballer to reveal he was gay, will be honoured on Wednesday by being inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame. Fashanu will be honoured o...

Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern

Highlights from the Southern region at 5 p.m. MDS1 KA-CITIZENSHIP-POET-ARREST Poet, journo held over recital of anti-CAA poem at govt function in Karnataka Bengaluru A poet and a journalist have been arrested in connection with r...

Two test positive for coronavirus in Iran - health ministry spokesman

Preliminary tests on two suspected coronavirus cases in Iran have come back positive, a health ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, according to the official IRNA news agency. The cases were in the city of Qom and the patients have been pu...

UPDATE 1-German government yield falls amid uncertain coronavirus impact

The safe-haven German government bond yield was down slightly on Wednesday as investors remained unsure of the impact Chinas coronavirus will have on global economic growth and future borrowing costs. China reported 1,749 new confirmed case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020