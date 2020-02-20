Left Menu
Galchenyuk nets tying, shootout goals in Wild win

Image Credit: Twitter (@mnwild)

Alex Galchenyuk scored the tying goal late in the third period and then won the game with a score in the fifth round of a shootout to lead the visiting Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Bo Horvat started the fifth round of the shootout for Vancouver, but his shot was turned away by Devan Dubnyk's blocker. Galchenyuk then followed and beat Jacob Markstrom with a backhand on his glove side for the game-winner.

Kevin Fiala and Luke Kunin also scored goals and Mats Zuccarello had two assists for Minnesota, which snapped a two-game losing streak and presented interim head coach Dean Evason with his first win. Dubnyk finished with 31 saves. J.T. Miller scored two goals and Jay Beagle also scored for Vancouver. Quinn Hughes added a pair of assists to give him 39 for the season, tops among all rookies in the NHL. Markstrom finished with 25 saves.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead on its first shot of the game. Fiala skated into the right circle and then ripped a wrist shot under the crossbar far corner for his 15th goal of the season at 1:03 of the first period. Vancouver came back to tie it early in the second period on Beagle's first goal in 43 games, chipping in a pass from Hughes at the end of a two-on-one break for his second goal of the season.

The Wild regained the lead at the 13:03 mark of the second period. Defenseman Brad Hunt carried the puck in along the left side behind the net and then fed Kunin in front of the net, where he one-timed a shot that trickled past Markstrom for his 13th goal of the season. Miller then scored two goals the span of 3:15 early in the third period to give Vancouver a 3-2 lead. The first came on a deflection in the slot of a Tyler Toffoli shot from the right point through Dubnyk's pads. The second came on a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Dubnyk on his glove side for his career-high 24th goal.

Minnesota tied it with 4:45 remaining when Galchenyuk's wraparound try from the right side of the net caromed off Vancouver defenseman Troy Stecher and into the net. It was Galchenyuk's sixth goal of the season.

