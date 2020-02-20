Divij-Artem enter quarterfinals of Delray Beach Open

India's number two doubles player Divij Sharan along with his Kiwi partner Artem Sitak defeated the Swede-French pair of Andre Goransson and Ugo Humbert 5-7 6-4 10-7 to enter the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open here. Divij and Artem will meet top-seeded doubles pair Mike Bryan and Bob Bryan of USA on Friday.

The Indo Kiwi pair lost a close first set 5-7 on Wednesday, but came back stronger in the second set, winning 75 percent of their first-serve points. In the super tie breaker, Divij-Artem closed out the match with a 10-7 win.

"It was indeed a tough match. We came back really well in the second set. Looking forward to the quarterfinals tomorrow," Divij said. The Bryan brothers sealed their quarterfinal spot after their opponents Nick Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson of Australia gave a walkover.

