Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia favourites but India no pushovers: Mithali

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 16:10 IST
Australia favourites but India no pushovers: Mithali
India skipper Mithali Raj Image Credit: ANI

The seasoned Mithali Raj has declared Australia as favourites to win Friday's Women's T20 World Cup opener against India in what she expects to be a high-scoring and "very close" game. "Australia go in as favourites, but India will be no pushover. They have some very talented players and I think it will be a very close, high-scoring game," Mithali wrote in a column for ICC.

"Both teams have exciting players, particular in the batting units, and it will be a case of whoever can score the runs that their country need on the day. "I do think Australia have the advantage because of their T20 record and have a slightly better chance of winning the first game against India," she added.

Female stars emerging as role models have been the "biggest change" in women's cricket's journey from near-anonymity to stardom, feels Mithali, who grew up idolizing her male counterparts. When Mithali started out in 1999, women's cricket was almost an unknown entity, a far cry from what it is on the eve of the T20 World Cup in Australia where the opening contest between India and the hosts is expected to witness sellout crowds.

"Back in my day, we only had male players as inspiration because that's all we used to see on the television. Today a young girl can have a role model in the form of a female cricketer and I think that's the biggest change I have seen," Mithali wrote. She recalled the changes the women's game has seen since she played her first ODI more than 20 years ago.

"The biggest difference is people are now aware of what's going on with their national team. When I broke the world record for the highest individual Test score in 2002, people didn't know about it unless they were going out to buy the newspapers." The veteran added, "We used to travel to different places all over the world to play but barely got any time to acclimatize.

"There was no travel or daily allowance, nor a physio or strength and conditioning trainer to look out for fitness. We traveled to matches with just our head coach and manager and just didn't have any form of cushioning."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Going viral: Demand for disease-themed movies and games explodes

Hong Kong, Feb 20 AFP As the world confronts the spread of a deadly new virus, interest in disease-themed movies, games and TV series has exploded, with worried viewers turning to documentaries and disaster flicks for answers and ways to co...

Parents assured children’s safety in China amid coronavirus

Free State parents whose children are currently studying in China have received assurance of their childrens safety amid the Coronavirus outbreak.Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela and Members of the Executive Council EXCO met the parents of ...

Bollywood celebrities extend congratulations to 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' team

Bollywood celebrities including Bhumi Padnekar, Huma S Qureshi, and Nushrat Bharucha had nothing but good words to say for the whole team of the upcoming horror-thriller Bhoot The Haunted Ship. Vicky Kaushal starrer movie will hit the theat...

Coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship rise to 634: ministry

Another 13 people on board a cruise ship that was quarantined off the coast of Japan have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, the countrys health ministry said on Thursday.Confirmation of the new cases, from 52 additional test results,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020