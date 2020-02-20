Left Menu
Olympics dream soar high as 64 Indian athletes attain qualification

As many as 64 athletes, who have already qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will show their grit, determination, and confidence to realise India's long-cherished dream to score the medal in double-digit in the global sporting event.

The Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 9.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 64 athletes, who have already qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will show their grit, determination, and confidence to realise India's long-cherished dream to score the medal in double-digit in the global sporting event. These athletes represent a range of games including shooting, hockey, wrestling, archery, and athletics.

So far as archery is concerned, India has three men's quota in the recurve event -- Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, and Pravin Jadhav, while one woman -- Deepika Kumari -- will represent in the recurve event. In athletics, Irfan Kolothum Thodi (men's 20km racewalk), Avinash Sable (men's 3000m steeplechase), Neeraj Chopra (men's javelin throw), Bhawna Jat (women's 20km racewalk) and team of Muhammed Anas, VK Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Tom Nirmal Noah (4*400m mixed relay team) carry India's hope for medals.

The hope of winning the medals in hockey will be immense as both men's and women's have qualified for the event. A total of 16 athletes will be in hockey squad respectively in both men's and women's events. India has attained the most number of slots in shooting and the country can have their hopes on the likes of Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Deepak Kumar.

The country will have a total of 15 athletes in the sport of shooting in Tokyo. In Wrestling, Ravi Kumar, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, and Vinesh Phogat have qualified for the Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 9. (ANI)

