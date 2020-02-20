UPDATE 1-Rugby-France's Fickou switches to wing against Wales

Gael Fickou will switch from centre to winger to help out injury-hit France in their Six Nations clash against Wales on Saturday.

Fickou, the most capped player in a rejuvenated French squad, is covering for the absences of Damian Penaud, who has not recovered from a calf injury, and Vincent Rattez who broke his fibula in the 35-22 win over Italy. France lead the table with nine points ahead of Ireland after beating the Azzurri and England.

Les Bleus have not beaten Wales in Cardiff since 2010 - the year of their last Six Nations title. Team:

15-Anthony Boutier, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Arthur Vincent, 11-Gael Fickou, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille Replacements:

16-Camille Chat, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Dylan Cretin, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Mathieu Jalibert, 23-Thomas Ramos

