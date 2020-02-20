Left Menu
Court issues summons to Barua, Chauhan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:40 IST
The internal wrangling in Bengal Chess Association took a legal twist after summons were issued to Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua and secretary of All India Chess Federation (AICF) Bharat Singh Chauhan for libel and slander against BCA secretary Atanu Lahiri. The 10th Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Calcutta, in an order dated February 18, issued the summons to the duo under Section 500 read with Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

They have been directed to appear on March 31, according to the order circulated by BCA. The development is likely to have an effect on the elections of AICF and BCA, both of which are being held under court orders.

Later, reacting to the development, Bengal's first GM Barua said he's yet to receive an official copy of the order, but added he has full faith in the judiciary and that the truth must prevail. "I've just told the truth for the sake of Bengal chess players. I am aware of the consequences of the defamation case. I've full faith on the judiciary system. I also want a proper investigation into the case, truth must come out," Barua told PTI.

Chauhan and Barua are candidates for the post of secretary in AICF and BCA elections respectively. Barua had accused BCA secretary Lahiri of corruption when the latter was on national duty as the coach of Indian team in the World Cadet Chess Championship in China last year.

Chauhan, too, had condemned Lahiri. Barua had levelled various charges against Lahiri, including misuse of power as BCA secretary and conflict of interest with regard to a West Bengal government project to teach chess to tribal students in the state.

