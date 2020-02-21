Left Menu
Tennis-Rybakina downs Pliskova to reach Dubai semis, Muguruza out

  • Updated: 21-02-2020 00:15 IST
  • Created: 21-02-2020 00:09 IST
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina produced another upset by beating second seed Karolina Pliskova 7-6(1) 6-3 at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships on Thursday to move into the semi-finals. Having knocked out Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the first round, the 20-year-old Rybakina struck 33 winners and 11 aces to oust Pliskova for the first top-five win of her career.

"I didn't really think if she's number two (or) three, doesn't really matter for me," Rybakina said. "I always try to do my best. "I thought that I will have problems with the service because indoors it's a different feeling. I'm surprised with my serve, that I'm really doing good."

Pliskova said she "didn't do that much wrong" on the day but Rybakina was on point, winning 80% of her first serve points and firing powerful winners past her Czech opponent. Rybakina, who leads the WTA Tour with over 100 aces this year, will face Petra Martic in the semis after the Croatian beat Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4) 6-1.

On the other side of the draw, American qualifier Jennifer Brady -- playing her sixth match in Dubai in six days -- upset Garbine Muguruza 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 to advance to her first semi-final at WTA Premier level. Muguruza fought back from 3-5 down to take the opening set to a tiebreak. But her intensity dropped halfway through the second set and Brady was too strong for the Australian Open finalist on crucial points in the decider.

"I think the match started from 3-2 in the second set for me," said Brady, whose notable scalps this year include world number one Ash Barty. Top seed Simona Halep plays Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals later on Thursday.

