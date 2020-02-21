UPDATE 2-Cricket-Jamieson grabs third as India limp to 122-5 at tea

New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson's dream start to his test career continued after lunch on the opening day of the first match against India as he captured a third wicket and took a catch in the deep as the tourists limped to 122-5 at tea. Ajinkya Rahane was on 38 at the break at the Basin Reserve on Friday, while the recalled Rishabh Pant was 10 not out, with the 2.03m tall Jamieson tormenting batsmen with his ability to get the ball to rear off a length.

Jamieson, who dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara (11) and the world's top-ranked test batsmen Virat Kohli (two) before lunch, grabbed his third wicket when Hanuma Vihari edged the first ball after the mid-session drinks break to wicketkeeper BJ Watling. Vihari's dismissal for seven reduced India to 101-5.

Jamieson also held a steepling catch at fine leg from a mistimed hook shot by opener Mayank Agarwal (34) off Trent Boult, who had dropped a difficult caught and bowled chance on the previous delivery. Jamieson was only making his test debut because Neil Wagner withdrew from the squad as he awaited the birth of his first child. Wagner confirmed on social media that his daughter had been born on Wednesday.

Tim Southee had bowled Prithvi Shaw for 16 early in the first session after Kane Williamson had won the toss and chosen to field on a green pitch. Ross Taylor became the first cricketer to play 100 matches in all three formats and just the fourth New Zealander to achieve the 100-game milestone in tests.

The second match of the two-test series is in Christchurch from Feb. 29.

