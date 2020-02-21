Feeling of making my Test debut hasn't sunk in yet: Kyle Jamieson

After taking three wickets on Day One of the first Test against India, Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson on Friday said that the feeling of making his Test debut has not sunk in yet. New Zealand restricted India to 122/5 on the first day of the match and the play was called off early due to rain.

Jamieson dismissed Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari on the first day of the match. "The feeling has not sunk in yet. I am feeling very pleased with my performance on day one. This wicket does assess bowlers, it was all about putting the ball in the right areas. I tried to keep things pretty simple, I was trying to make the Indian batters play the ball," Jamieson told reporters after the close of play on day one.

"I think, the wicket holds the pace and bounce for a couple of days. It will help us tomorrow as well. Look, Virat has scored runs all around the world, the wicket assisted us, he is so strong on the stump line, I managed to get his edge and it was good," he added. Jamieson is the tallest cricketer in New Zealand, and looking at that, the pacer said that he uses short balls as a major weapon.

"I think my short balls are a major weapon, as I bowl them with great height. Test cricket has always been the pinnacle for me, getting the cap was special. As most Kiwi kids, I grew up watching Glenn Mcgrath. As any cricketer, you watch the best players going around. I have always admired him," Jamieson said. For India, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant are still at the crease and the duo will start proceedings on day two. (ANI)

