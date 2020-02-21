Left Menu
Asian Wrestling Championships: Sakshi Malik assured of silver after winning semi-final

Grappler Sakshi Malik was on Friday assured of a silver medal in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships as she won her semi-final match.

Wrestler Sakshi Malik (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Grappler Sakshi Malik was on Friday assured of a silver medal in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships as she won her semi-final match. Malik defeated Uzbekistan's Nabira Esenbaeva 5-4 in the 65-kg category.

Earlier in the day, she defeated Korea's Ohyoung Ha 14-4 in the second round. However, the grappler had to suffer a loss in the first round against Japan's Naomi Ruke in the 65kg category while Sonam Malik lost her 62kg match against Kawai Yukako. Vinesh Phogat lost to Japan's Mayu Mukaida 2-6, however, the grappler is still in contention for winning a medal.

On Thursday, Sarita Mor and Pinki clinched a gold medal in their respective weight categories in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships. Sarita Mor triumphed 3-2 over Mongolia's Battsetseg in the finals of the 59kg category while Pinki defeated Mongolia's Dulguun Bolormaa 2-1 in 55kg freestyle final.

Nirmala Devi had to settle for a silver medal in the 50kg category after coming up short against Japan's Miho Igarashi. Grappler Divya Kakran became the second Indian woman to win a gold medal at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championship.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

