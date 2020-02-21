ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India post 132-4 against Australia in opening match

India frittered away a flying start to post 132 for 4 against defending champions Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup opener at the Sydney Showground stadium here on Friday. Opener Shafali Verma blasted 29 off 15 balls studded with five fours and a six but Jess Jonassen (2/24) took two wickets to reduce India to 47 for three.

Deepti Sharma (49 not out) and Jemimah Rodrigues (26) then added 53 runs to bring up the hundred. Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to field against India.

Brief Score: India: 132 for 4 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 49, Shafali 29; Jess Jonaseen 2/24).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.