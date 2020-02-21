Scoreboard of the ICC Women's World Cup between India and Australia
Scoreboard of the ICC Women's World Cup opener between India and Australia here on Friday.
India Women Innings: Shafali Verma c Sutherland b E Perry 29
Smriti Mandhana lbw b Jonassen 10 Jemimah Rodrigues lbw b Delissa Kimmince 26
Harmanpreet Kaur st Healy b Jonassen 2 Deepti Sharma not out 49
Veda Krishnamurthy not out 9 Extras: (W-6, NB-1) 7
Total: (4 wkts, 20 Overs) 132 Fall of Wickets: 41-1, 43-2, 47-3, 100-4.
Bowler: Molly Strano 2-0-15-0, Ellyse Perry 3-0-15-1, Megan Schutt 4-0-35-0, Jess Jonassen 4-0-24-2, Delissa Kimmince 4-0-24-1, Ashleigh Gardner 3-0-19-0.
