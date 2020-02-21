Left Menu
PM Modi to launch Khelo India University Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the first edition of Khelo India University Games on February 22 in Cuttack, Odisha.

PM Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the first edition of Khelo India University Games on February 22 in Cuttack, Odisha. PM Modi will kick start the multi-disciplinary sporting event through video conference.

CM of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren Rijiju and several other dignitaries and sportspersons will attend the event. Ace sprinter Dutee Chand said that her focus will be to perform well and achieve the qualification standard for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I may make the grade on the strength of my world ranking (currently No. 54 in 100m and No. 43 in 200m) but I really want to make it to the Olympic Games by achieving the qualification standard. To improve my ranking, I will need to compete in some quality events and, for some reason or the other, that has not happened," Chand said As many as 3400 athletes from 159 universities across the country have been given entries in 17 disciplines namely archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby, and kabaddi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

