No play on second day of J&K-Karnataka Ranji QF because of wet ground conditions

The second day's play in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir was called off without a ball being bowled because of wet ground conditions here on Friday. Despite the sun shining brightly on Friday, water seepage under the covers after last night's downpour left wet patches near the run-up area at one end.

The on-field umpires conducted as many as five inspections before eventually calling off the day's proceedings. Karnataka was wobbling at 14 for 2 at stumps after only six overs were possible due to bad light on an opening day on Thursday.

Play started after tea and only six overs were possible on the opening day during which Karnataka struggled against Jammu & Kashmir new ball pair of Aquib Nabi (1/6) and Mujtaba Yousuf (1/5). Karnataka lost both their openers -- Ravikumar Samarth (5) and Devdutt Padikkal (2).

At the close of play, skipper Karun Nair was batting on four in the company of Krishnamurthy Siddharth, who is yet to open his account.

