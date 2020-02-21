Vinesh, Anshu win bronze medals for India in Asian Wrestling C'ships

Indian women wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik secured a bronze medal each in their respective weight categories at the Asian Wrestling Championships here on Friday.

While Vinesh defeated Thi Ly Kieu of Vietnam 10-0 in the 53kg bronze medal bout, Anshu got the better of Sevara Eshmuratova of Uzbekistan to finish on the podium.

Vinesh had earlier lost to Japanese nemesis Mayu Muakida to go out of the gold medal race.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.