Pullela Gopichand meets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India's chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand here on Friday. "Noted badminton player, distinguished coach, and mentor, Shri Pullela Gopichand met PM @narendramodi earlier today. Shri Gopichand is currently the Chief National Coach for India's badminton team," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

Modi will launch the first edition of Khelo India University Games on February 22 in Bhubaneswar. He will kick start the multi-disciplinary sporting event through video conference. Earlier on February 9, Gopichand was given an honourable mention at the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards 2019. He received the mention in the male category of the awards.

Gopichand had won the All England Badminton Championship in 2001. He has been renowned for coaching major stars in the country. He has been instrumental in shaping the careers of Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth to name a few.

Gopichand has been previously honoured with the Dronacharya award for coaching and has also received Padma Bhushan -- India's third-highest civilian award. (ANI)

