Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pullela Gopichand meets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India's chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand here on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 21:28 IST
Pullela Gopichand meets PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi meets Pullela Gopichand in Delhi on Friday. (Image/PMO Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India's chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand here on Friday. "Noted badminton player, distinguished coach, and mentor, Shri Pullela Gopichand met PM @narendramodi earlier today. Shri Gopichand is currently the Chief National Coach for India's badminton team," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

Modi will launch the first edition of Khelo India University Games on February 22 in Bhubaneswar. He will kick start the multi-disciplinary sporting event through video conference. Earlier on February 9, Gopichand was given an honourable mention at the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards 2019. He received the mention in the male category of the awards.

Gopichand had won the All England Badminton Championship in 2001. He has been renowned for coaching major stars in the country. He has been instrumental in shaping the careers of Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth to name a few.

Gopichand has been previously honoured with the Dronacharya award for coaching and has also received Padma Bhushan -- India's third-highest civilian award. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

7 injured in road accident in Mathura

Seven people were injured on Friday when their car collided with a tractor in the Kumha area on the Mathura-Hathras road here, police said. The car was headed for Hapur from Mathura when it collided with the tractor coming from the opposite...

Sports News Roundup: Owners approve new CBA; McCourt set to kick-start new Irish MMA and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NFL notebook Owners approve new CBA, await playersAfter months of negotiating, representatives for the NFL owners and players union appear to have an agreement in place for a new collecti...

BJD, Cong oppose AIIMS ''effort'' to impose Hindi on Odia people

The ruling BJD and opposition Congress on Friday accused the All India Instituteof Medical Science AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, of imposing the Hindi language on the people of Odisha.On the International Mother Language Day, the parties claimed that...

Paris fast food joint revels in Kim and Kanye's visit

A fast food ordering board has become an unlikely tourist draw in Paris after Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West used it to order up some fried treats. The celebrity couple popped into the branch of Kentucky Fried Chicken on their wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020